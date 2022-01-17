22,001 Shares in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

IMAX opened at $18.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

