$23.31 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will announce sales of $23.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.60 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $105.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.42 million to $106.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $84.27 million, with estimates ranging from $82.42 million to $86.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 97,557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 226,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,200. The stock has a market cap of $420.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

