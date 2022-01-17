23,000 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,528,000 after buying an additional 72,685 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,216,000 after buying an additional 210,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,357,000 after buying an additional 279,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,833,000 after buying an additional 58,859 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG opened at $65.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of -49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.22.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,257,146. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

