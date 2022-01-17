2,760 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.64.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,868 shares of company stock worth $3,562,297 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $151.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $276.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

