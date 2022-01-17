2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $23.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.67.

2U stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. 2U has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 2U will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

