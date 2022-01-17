$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will announce sales of $3.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.22 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $12.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $17.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAH stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.19. 261,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.15. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.