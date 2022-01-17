31,492 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.97.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $185.34 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $185.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

