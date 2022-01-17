34,050 Shares in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Bought by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $2,752,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $27,803,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $72,165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $94,388,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $2,540,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $36.09. 333,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,550. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. The business had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

