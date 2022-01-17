$35.26 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post sales of $35.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.50 million to $36.02 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $36.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $142.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $144.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $153.76 million, with estimates ranging from $153.60 million to $153.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of MIXT stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. 25,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,950. The stock has a market cap of $276.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after purchasing an additional 241,260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth about $629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 46.8% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

