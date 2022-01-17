35,343 Shares in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UVE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 99.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 190,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 18.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 65,320 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 35.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 29,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,572,000 after buying an additional 27,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the second quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

UVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th.

UVE opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

