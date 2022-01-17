38,083 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MSC Industrial Direct at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% in the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

NYSE:MSM opened at $85.39 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.