3,929 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CZR opened at $82.84 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average of $98.67.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

