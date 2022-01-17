$414.60 Million in Sales Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to post $414.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $407.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $417.68 million. Angi posted sales of $359.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 292.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,570. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -68.42 and a beta of 1.70. Angi has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

