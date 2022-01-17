419,821 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 419,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 167,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,221,000 after buying an additional 2,003,478 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 128,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 72,609 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $53.33. 4,506,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

