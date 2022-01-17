$45.13 Million in Sales Expected for European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to report $45.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.50 million and the lowest is $44.90 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year sales of $178.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.05 million to $179.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $202.05 million, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $204.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow European Wax Center.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EWCZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,874,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,185,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.17. 386,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,134. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.