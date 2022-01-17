$5.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to announce $5.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.40 billion. Braskem reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year sales of $19.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.49 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $18.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Grupo Santander downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Braskem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Braskem by 4.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Braskem by 115.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Braskem by 115.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Braskem during the third quarter worth about $2,034,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Braskem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BAK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.87. 189,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,351. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. Braskem has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $26.93.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $2.7104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

