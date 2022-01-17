5,491 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,909,000 after buying an additional 202,424 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $114.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day moving average of $105.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

