$607.63 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to post sales of $607.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $602.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $611.80 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $567.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

In other news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 5.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,938,000 after buying an additional 116,381 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,319,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 19.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after buying an additional 121,866 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 54.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after buying an additional 169,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 71.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after buying an additional 143,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 308,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,440. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.85.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

