6,110 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $293.31. 3,170,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,250. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.07.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.