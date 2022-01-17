6,300 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Acquired by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

Shares of CSL stock traded down $5.36 on Monday, hitting $236.94. 8,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $250.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.06 and a 200 day moving average of $217.66.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

