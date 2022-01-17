7,293 Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,852,000 after buying an additional 75,375 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,320,000 after buying an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 3.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,382,000 after acquiring an additional 38,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,235,000 after acquiring an additional 34,924 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $73.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.