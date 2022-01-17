$750,000.00 in Sales Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to report $750,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Homology Medicines posted sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $33.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $33.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.97 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIXX shares. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIXX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.69. 327,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,891. The company has a market cap of $210.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -0.60. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

