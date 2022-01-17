78,500 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Bought by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,384,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $1,118,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $7,068,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GXO. Susquehanna increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $91.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.