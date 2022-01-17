78,500 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Bought by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,384,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $1,118,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $7,068,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $91.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
