9,053 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

