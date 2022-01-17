A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $426,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 54.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 36.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 52.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRK. TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $58.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $666.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.50. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $80.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $323,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 8,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $591,097.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,149 in the last ninety days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

