A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

NYSE AOS opened at $80.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.87. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

