A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the December 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 26,965.00 to 30,355.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19,078.00.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.49. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.61 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

