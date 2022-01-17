Aaron Ahola Sells 1,500 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $112.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.