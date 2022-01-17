AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,215,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,578 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $131,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $135.87 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $138.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $240.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.