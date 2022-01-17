Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Craig Hallum

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

AXDX stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $252.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.80. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 1,000,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 10,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,276,211 shares of company stock worth $6,347,169. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

