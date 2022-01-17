Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.8% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,025,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $1,780,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,002 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $8.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $353.36. 3,949,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,000. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

