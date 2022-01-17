Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACRS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 466,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,830. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $661.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

