Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Short Interest Update

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Get Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group alerts:

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Company Profile

Adamant DRI Processing & Minerals Group engages in the mining, process, production and sale of direct reduced iron feed stock. The company was founded on March 13,1964 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.