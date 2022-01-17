Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Short Interest Update

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.
Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Company Profile
