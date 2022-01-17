Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.30

Shares of Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07), with a volume of 97710685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.51 ($0.06).

The stock has a market cap of £52.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.40.

About Advance Energy (LON:ADV)

Advance Energy Plc generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC. Advance Energy Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

