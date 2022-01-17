Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,006,000 after purchasing an additional 540,505 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,598,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,461,000 after purchasing an additional 75,054 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 57,410 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $77.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.70. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

