Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

MLPX opened at $38.92 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.