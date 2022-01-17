Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 56.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 398,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522,763 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 174.1% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 207,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 131,853 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 193,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 62.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 160,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 61,521 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 154,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAB stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In related news, insider Kuni Nakamura bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

