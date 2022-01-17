Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FVC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 35,244 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FVC opened at $38.08 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

