Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,935 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV by 40.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV by 701.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676,428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in fuboTV by 76.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after buying an additional 2,306,692 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in fuboTV by 118.2% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after buying an additional 1,141,339 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.96. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $57.47.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. Research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.