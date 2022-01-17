AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report $3.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the highest is $3.10 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $11.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $126.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.91 and its 200 day moving average is $125.90. AGCO has a twelve month low of $101.69 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

