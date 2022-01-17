AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.51.

Shares of IFF opened at $145.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $109.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.24.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

