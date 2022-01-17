AGF Investments Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $104.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.