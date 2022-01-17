AGF Investments Inc. Has $3.53 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $210.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

