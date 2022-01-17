AGF Investments Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 58,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 596,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.89.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.