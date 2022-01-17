AGF Investments Inc. Invests $2.31 Million in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 371.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 37,006 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 116.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 569,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.