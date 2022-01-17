AGF Investments Inc. Sells 1,073 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,591,212,000 after purchasing an additional 669,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,809,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,483,000 after acquiring an additional 748,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRE opened at $137.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.88. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

