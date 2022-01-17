AGF Investments LLC Acquires 511 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SLGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

