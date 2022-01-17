AGF Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,648 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,014,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,335,000 after buying an additional 188,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after buying an additional 178,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $135.57 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $146.63. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

