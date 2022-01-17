AGF Investments LLC Has $579,000 Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

