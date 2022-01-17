AGF Investments LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1,825.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,531 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after buying an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,936,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 592,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,194,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

